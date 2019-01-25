Why Does The UK Promote Politicians Who Fail, Asks James O'Brien

James O'Brien asked why politicians who consistently fail end up getting better jobs - starting with the Prime Minister.

While discussing the increase in crime, James referred to a clip he sometimes plays of Theresa May telling the Police Federation that they are wrong to claim that a cut in police numbers would lead to an increase in crime.

She cut police numbers and an increase in crime followed. Yet instead of being sacked, she ended up becoming Prime Minister.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "We're talking about people who fail in life and somehow get promoted.

"Chris Grayling is still in the Cabinet. David Davis is getting £60,000 a year for 20 hours work off JCB despite the fact that the man couldn't punch his way out of a wet paper bag.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"A Home Secretary presides over unprecedented cuts to the police service. Is warned by the police and many members of the public that cutting police numbers will effect, cause or certainly increase the probability of an increase in crime. Said Home Secretary dismisses arrogantly and ignorantly the concerns of the service police officers, whose predictions then come true and therefore that former Home Secretary ends her career in complete disgrace and is never consulted again on a matter of national import.

"No. That former Home Secretary, who has been denuded, stripped completely of credibility and conscience, instead ends up as Prime Minister and presides over the single most important political machination that the country has ever seen in peacetime.

"It doesn't matter whether it's self-inflicted or not. It doesn't matter that we've declared war on ourselves. Theresa May has cast herself and accepted the role of fixer. That doesn't happen in other jobs."