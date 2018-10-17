James O'Brien Explains Why Jacob Rees-Mogg Was So Rude About John Major

17 October 2018, 15:13

Jacob Rees-Mogg is normally impeccably polite, but sent a particularly rude tweet about John Major. James O'Brien explains why Mr Rees-Mogg is so shaken by the former Prime Minister.

James points out that when John Major was Jacob's age, he'd already been Prime Minister for two years, having already been Chancellor of the Exchequer. Mr Rees-Mogg hasn't even been a junior minister.

And Mr Major did that with no nepotism whatsoever.

Earlier today, Mr Rees-Mogg tweeted:

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "Jacob Rees-Mogg has never got off the backbenches. John Major had already been Prime Minister by the time he was his age. And Foreign Secretary, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, self-taught and entirely self-made.

James O'Brien explained why Jacob Rees-Mogg was so rude about John Major. Picture: LBC / PA

"When people like him see people like John Major make their way from the back streets of Brixton to 10 Downing Street without any patronage or nepotism or legs up from Daddy's friends or money in the bank... John Major was a bus conductor. He was knocking out bus tickets in order to pay his way through accountancy college.

"People like Rees-Mogg know deep down that they would not be where they are today if it wasn't for hereditary privilege. They know that talent has played a much smaller part in their rise to the top of society.

"They know that if they were born on the back streets of Brixton, they would have got nowhere near the House of Commons, let alone 10 Downing Street."

