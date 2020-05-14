James O'Brien explains why Tory MPs are "spreading lies" about Keir Starmer

14 May 2020, 12:42 | Updated: 14 May 2020, 13:17

By Adrian Sherling

Three Conservative MPs have spread lies about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - and James O'Brien said you only have to look at yesterday's PMQs to see why.

Nadine Dorries, Maria Caulfield and Lucy Allan all tweeted a doctored video of Sir Keir Starmer talking about the child abuse rings in the north.

Ms Dorries and Lucy Allan have deleted their tweets, while Ms Caulfield has suspended her Twitter account.

And James thinks it's pretty clear why they are targeting the new Labour leader - Boris Johnson's performance against him at PMQs yesterday, which James labelled "a humiliation".

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I am deeply perturbed to see three Conservative MPs, including an actual Minister, sharing online a heavily-doctored video from an obviously far-right account.

"Those three MPs have really allied themselves this morning with the forces of dishonesty and disgrace, although I'm sure they will all take measures to admit and withdraw their appalling errors at the very first opportunity."

James O'Brien asked how Nadine Dorries can keep her job?
James O'Brien asked how Nadine Dorries can keep her job? Picture: LBC / PA

James called on the Department of Health to explain or account for how a Minister from that department was tweeting doctored videos of the Leader of the Opposition - doctored to make it look like he was saying the precise opposite of what he actually said.

He added: "She's now deleted the tweet, but we want an apology and/or an explanation.

"How on earth can Nadine Dorries keep her job after tweeting vile lies?

"If you're wondering why they had to go after Keir Starmer in such a vile and dishonest fashion today, then you probably missed PMQs yesterday."

