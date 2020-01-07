Caller explains to James O'Brien why many women on the Greek islands don't report rape

7 January 2020, 12:49

The caller has lived in Greece for forty years and has witnessed women not report being raped or sexually assaulted.

The caller, Andrea, lived in Greece for forty years.

She called James O'Brien to speak about the Ayia Napa rape story.

She said: "My experience of this is and knowing a little bit about the Greek police system and a little bit about the mentality of many of them, unfortunately, during my time there I've known on numerous occasions women who have been either sexually assaulted or raped.

"During one of the evenings out, enjoying themselves, obviously partaking in quite a bit of alcohol.

"Unfortunately, they have not reported it because they know that the way that things work in a foreign country is going to be completely different from the way things work, or the way that they think things work, in their own country."

Caller explains to James O'Brien why many women on the Greek islands don't report rape. Picture: PA

She then spoke about her experience as a holiday rep.

Andrea said that some women who were raped or sexually assaulted said that people were told to not bother reporting it to the police "because it's such a big thing that we're going to have to investigate and it's going to take too long."

