'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger

11 March 2021, 15:15

By Fiona Jones

Scores of women have opened up to James O'Brien about traumatic instances of their personal safety being threatened by simply walking down the street, in the wake of Sarah Everard's disappearance.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive from London, went missing last Wednesday as she was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham just after 9pm.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was later arrested on suspicion of her murder, along with another woman for assisting a suspected offender.

On Wednesday, human remains were found in a woodland area in Kent, and Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said identification could take "considerable time".

These tragic updates have since drawn floods of reaction from women all across the UK, many of whom have noted keeping safe on the streets means being wary of every man they pass.

Caller Kaye urged women to look out for other women on the street, acknowledging that the responsibility lies solely with the perpetrator.

Read more: Tory mayor candidate tells LBC he 'absolutely does not' regret Sarah Everard tweet

She told James that a young girl walking towards her had the look of fear in her eyes that "all women know" - so Kaye stopped and asked her if she was OK.

The young girl shook her head and told her that a man was following her. Kaye asked her how her mother was to make out that they knew each other, then walked the girl home.

"I knew in my heart and soul because I'd been that child...my daughter at the age of 11 and 14 has been that girl coming home from school."

"Women, you'll know that look. You'll feel it."

Kaye told James that her son has seen how women get treated in the street: "I've said to him every girl is me, every girl is your sister, don't treat women like this.

"I've been selective about what men he's been around and I can't influence now he's at work."

She said she's starting to see changes in her son, and when her daughter shouts at her, her son questions how she can talk like that. Kaye responds that that is how he talks sometimes, ensuring to humanise her daughter.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation should call the Incident Room on 0208 785 8244.

Information can also be provided to detectives using the Major Incident Portal or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night
The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged
Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller
I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

4 days ago

'Hang your head in shame': Callers' bitter clash over NHS pay row

'Hang your head in shame': Callers' bitter clash over NHS pay row

5 days ago

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

58 mins ago

Covid lockdown: When can I go on holiday again?

Covid lockdown: When can I go on holiday again?

London's streets are not safe 'for women or for girls', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

London's streets are not safe 'for women or for girls', Sadiq Khan tells LBC
New Covid variant detected in travellers entering UK from Antigua

New Covid variant detected in travellers entering UK from Antigua
Denmark suspends AstraZeneca rollout after blood clot reports

Denmark suspends AstraZeneca rollout after blood clot reports
When are non-essential shops opening again?

When are non-essential shops opening again?

Johnson & Johnson one-dose Covid vaccine approved for EU use

Johnson & Johnson one-dose Covid vaccine approved for EU use

Paris tourist in mask

France to ease its Covid-19 border restrictions for the UK

Sarah Everard: what is known about the case so far

Sarah Everard: what is known about the case so far

Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse

Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse
'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'