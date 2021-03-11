'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger

By Fiona Jones

Scores of women have opened up to James O'Brien about traumatic instances of their personal safety being threatened by simply walking down the street, in the wake of Sarah Everard's disappearance.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive from London, went missing last Wednesday as she was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham just after 9pm.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was later arrested on suspicion of her murder, along with another woman for assisting a suspected offender.

On Wednesday, human remains were found in a woodland area in Kent, and Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said identification could take "considerable time".

These tragic updates have since drawn floods of reaction from women all across the UK, many of whom have noted keeping safe on the streets means being wary of every man they pass.

Caller Kaye urged women to look out for other women on the street, acknowledging that the responsibility lies solely with the perpetrator.

She told James that a young girl walking towards her had the look of fear in her eyes that "all women know" - so Kaye stopped and asked her if she was OK.

The young girl shook her head and told her that a man was following her. Kaye asked her how her mother was to make out that they knew each other, then walked the girl home.

"I knew in my heart and soul because I'd been that child...my daughter at the age of 11 and 14 has been that girl coming home from school."

"Women, you'll know that look. You'll feel it."

Kaye told James that her son has seen how women get treated in the street: "I've said to him every girl is me, every girl is your sister, don't treat women like this.

"I've been selective about what men he's been around and I can't influence now he's at work."

She said she's starting to see changes in her son, and when her daughter shouts at her, her son questions how she can talk like that. Kaye responds that that is how he talks sometimes, ensuring to humanise her daughter.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation should call the Incident Room on 0208 785 8244.

Information can also be provided to detectives using the Major Incident Portal or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.