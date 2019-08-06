WW2 Veteran On Brexit: "I'm Hearing Voices Which We'd Seen The Back Of In 1945"

This poignant caller told James O'Brien the words of his WW2 veteran grandfather over Brexit: "I am hearing voices in my own country which we saw the back of in 1945."

James was asking why a number of Brexiters seem to treat the EU as an enemy, suggesting that people who grew up in the aftermath of the war are against the EU, whereas those who fought in the war are in favour of it.

Caller Simon certainly seemed to back up that feeling, using the words of his grandfather.

Simon's grandfather, now in his 90s, was in Bomber Command during the war and spoke passionately about the current state of politics.

Speaking to James O'Brien on LBC, Simon revealed his grandpa's word: "I'm approaching the end of my days. I'm hearing voices and hearing things said in my country that I thought we'd seen the back of in 1945."

James O'Brien heard these powerful words from the relative of a Bomber Command veteran. Picture: PA / LBC

Simon added: "He's so upset about it. And he's also upset with the Labour Party and their refusal to stand up and be counted on this issue.

"He said he thought he was leaving the world a better place than he found it, but he's not so sure now."

Simon revealed that in the run-up to the referendum, he was emotionally leaning towards Leave, but his Grandfather's passionate words swayed him.

It's a call that is a must-listen. Watch it in full at the top of the page.