Jess Phillips' Perfect Response To Labour Voter Who Says She Should Quit

When this Labour voter told Jess Phillips that she should resign from the party for not supporting the leader, she had the perfect response.

Jess was live on LBC, standing in for James O'Brien, on the day a ninth Labour MP resigned from the party.

Anne called in to the show. She is one of Jess' constituents and voted for her at the 2017 election. But she has become exasperated with the way she has not stood by Jeremy Corbyn.

She said: "In recent months, the way you acted is just absolutely disgusting and despicable. I have been a Labour voter my whole life and I've never seen an MP act so dishonest.

"I don't understand why you are still in the party. You disagree with the leader.

"You've joined a party who has a leader. If you don't agree with the leader, don't be a member of the party."

But Jess had the perfect response: "Do you think Jeremy Corbyn should have left the Labour Party throughout the years of Tony Blair and Neil Kinnock and Gordon Brown?"

Jess Phillips in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Anne insisted: "No, because it's a left-wing party and you don't believe in left-wing policies."

Jess hit back: "I am a left-wing radical, I'll have you know. As my constituent, I will always fight for your best interests.

"However, I will graciously and politely disagree with you that I am not a left-winger."

