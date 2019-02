Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson On LBC: Watch The First Hour In Full

After Joan Ryan became the eighth MP to quit Labour, Deputy Leader Tom Watson is live on LBC from 10am, standing in for James O'Brien - watch it live.

This is your chance to put your point to Jeremy Corbyn's deputy at a time that the party is fragmenting.

You can watch the first hour of his show live right here from 10am.

And call 0345 60 60 973 to have your say.