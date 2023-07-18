'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised

Lewis Goodall marvels at whether today marks the end of the UK's humanity

By Madeleine Wilson

Lewis Goodall marvels at whether today marks the end of the UK's humanity, as the government overcomes the final Lords challenge.

Lewis spoke to listeners after the Government fought off the final opposition to the Illegal Migration Bill.

The Illegal Migration Bill is set to become law after the Conservatives won a final series of votes in the Lords.

The legislation is central to the prime minister's pledge to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

One group of protesters gathered to argue against placing refugees on the Bibby Stockholm barge, which they described as a "floating prison", alongside a placard stating: "Refugees welcome."

Lewis said: "The question is whether or not this is something which is simply too draconian, too austere.

"That simply does not reflect the long-standing humanitarian traditions of this country.

"And indeed sends exactly the wrong signal to our international partners and also with governments and regimes which are far less humane than ours."

READ MORE: Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister

Lewis Goodall is skeptical about the Rwanda Plan's effectiveness in deterring migrants

Lewis continued, telling listeners: "It represents a departure from established norms and principles of international law.

"...It will represent those people will arrive and they will have no right effectively to start the asylum process if they have arrived in a way that the British government does not like.

"Is this the day that Britain stops being a humane country with regard to our asylum law?"

READ MORE: 'We don’t want them here': Moment rival protest groups clash on docks as barge for asylum seekers arrives in Dorset