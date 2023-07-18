'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised

18 July 2023, 12:27 | Updated: 18 July 2023, 12:50

Lewis Goodall marvels at whether today marks the end of the UK's humanity

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Lewis Goodall marvels at whether today marks the end of the UK's humanity, as the government overcomes the final Lords challenge.

Lewis spoke to listeners after the Government fought off the final opposition to the Illegal Migration Bill.

The Illegal Migration Bill is set to become law after the Conservatives won a final series of votes in the Lords.

The legislation is central to the prime minister's pledge to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

One group of protesters gathered to argue against placing refugees on the Bibby Stockholm barge, which they described as a "floating prison", alongside a placard stating: "Refugees welcome."

Lewis said: "The question is whether or not this is something which is simply too draconian, too austere.

"That simply does not reflect the long-standing humanitarian traditions of this country.

"And indeed sends exactly the wrong signal to our international partners and also with governments and regimes which are far less humane than ours."

READ MORE: Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister

Lewis Goodall is skeptical about the Rwanda Plan's effectiveness in deterring migrants

Lewis continued, telling listeners: "It represents a departure from established norms and principles of international law.

"...It will represent those people will arrive and they will have no right effectively to start the asylum process if they have arrived in a way that the British government does not like.

"Is this the day that Britain stops being a humane country with regard to our asylum law?"

READ MORE: 'We don’t want them here': Moment rival protest groups clash on docks as barge for asylum seekers arrives in Dorset

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits have been warned to stay indoors

Brits warned to 'stay indoors' as punishing heatwave bakes Europe amid fears continent could see hottest day ever
Tom Cruise reportedly joined in negotiations last month.

Tom Cruise joins negotiations between striking Hollywood actors and stars join picket lines
The US Air Force released video of a Russian SU-35 near a MQ-9 Reaper drone

Moment Russia fighter jet flies 'dangerously' close to US special forces surveillance plane
Carla Foster will be released from prison

Mother-of-three who obtained abortion tablets to end pregnancy during lockdown to be freed from jail
Ryan Giggs' charges have been dropped, after he was accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs 'deeply relieved' as retrial dropped after prosecutors withdraw allegations he assaulted ex-girlfriend
The migrant barge Bibby Stockholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday

'We don’t want them here': Moment rival protest groups clash on docks as barge for asylum seekers arrives in Dorset
Sir Mark Rowley said there would be more 'visible' policing on the streets of London

More 'visible' policing on London's streets to help restore trust, Met Chief tells LBC

Two separate fires have been tearing through Greece amid a scorching heatwave

Greek authorities evacuate 1200 children from summer camp after forest fire breaks out in popular beach town
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Migrant barge Bibby Stockholm arriving in Portland

Barge to house asylum seekers docks in Dorset as protesters gather on the quayside

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile