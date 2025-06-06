Kevin and Lewis think Trump and Musk just woke up from a fever dream

6 June 2025, 12:39

Kevin and Lewis think Trump and Musk just woke up from a fever dream

LBC

By LBC

'He's addicted to the attention'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller Kevin highlights how the A-listers who once loved to hang out with Trump and Musk are now keeping distance from them and think this has had an effect on both the President and the Tesla's CEO, who are perhaps taking a step back from 'bad habits'.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart admits the Ibrox board are 'not oblivious to the noise' surrounding the appointment of new head coach Russell Martin.

Rangers chief confident new head coach Russell Martin will win over sceptical supporters

Arsenal defender Gabriel who has committed his future to the club by agreeing a new long-term contract

Gabriel commits future to Arsenal with new long-term contract

Sep 28, 2022 - London, England, UK -Natasha Hamilton attending James Ingham's Jog-On to Cancer Part 8, Proud Cabaret Embankment

Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton reveals secret skin cancer battle

GEORGE WENDT, CHEERS, 1982

Cheers star George Wendt’s cause of death revealed after beloved actor dead at 76

In the last month (Left to right) Cameron Bradford, 21, was detained in Munich, Charlotte May Lee, 21, was seized at Bandaranaike Airport in Sri Lanka, and Bella May Culley, 18, was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia

Why are so many Brits getting locked up abroad? Man who spent 18 years in infamous Thai prison speaks out
Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower show last mont

Sir David Beckham? Football icon ‘set for knighthood’ in King’s Birthday Honours

Tinie Tempah has said that young people are 'losing that physical connection' by not being part of the UK's nightlife economy

Tinie Tempah says nightlife crisis means ‘losing that physical connection’

Despite the monthly price drop, property values have increased by more than £7,000 over the last year, Halifax said

Average UK house price slumps by £1,150 month-on-month, new Halifax research reveals

'Oh come on, don't be naive...'

Jonathan believes Zia Yusuf's background has something to do with his resignation

Theatre shows are getting too long - it’s time to cut down the scripts.

Theatre shows are getting too long - it’s time to cut down the scripts

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Caller Andy is worried for his 'human rights' if the UK leaves the ECHR

Caller Andy is worried for his 'human rights' if the UK leaves the ECHR

3 hours ago

Callers react as the government U-turns on winter fuel payment

Callers react as the government U-turns on winter fuel payment

17 hours ago

Callers react: Did Kate Abdo need to apologise to Khabib over the handshake 'snub'?

Callers react: Did Kate Abdo need to apologise to Khabib over the handshake 'snub'?

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile