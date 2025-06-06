Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Kevin and Lewis think Trump and Musk just woke up from a fever dream
6 June 2025, 12:39
Kevin and Lewis think Trump and Musk just woke up from a fever dream
'He's addicted to the attention'
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Caller Kevin highlights how the A-listers who once loved to hang out with Trump and Musk are now keeping distance from them and think this has had an effect on both the President and the Tesla's CEO, who are perhaps taking a step back from 'bad habits'.