LBC callers condemn 'lawlessness' of US strikes on Iran

22 June 2025, 11:15

LBC callers react to the overnight U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear sites as well as Keir Starmer’s statement in response.

In the latest update to the conflict between Israel and Iran, the U.S. has become directly involved as three strikes were carried out overnight on Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

President Donald Trump addressed the U.S. public last night celebrating a ‘spectacular success’, describing the nuclear sites as ‘completely and totally obliterated’ by the targeted attacks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted this morning, saying the U.S’s actions helped ‘alleviate nuclear threat’ whilst also urging iran to ‘return to negotiations’ to end the crisis.

The United States has attacked Iran’s nuclear weapons’ production facilities. Now we will need to live with the consequences, writes Simon Diggins OBE.

Whether the UK wished it or not, we are now in the firing-line after Trump's strikes on Iran
Caller Harry

Caller Harry’s idea to tax people who move out of London

Caller Simon

Caller Simon thinks Donald Trump is out of his depth on Iran

2 days ago

Should Iran 'surrender'? James O'Brien callers discuss

Should Iran 'surrender'? James O'Brien callers discuss

3 days ago

Caller Vicky: 'How can girls stay safe from grooming gangs? Stay away from men'

Vicky: 'How can girls stay safe from grooming gangs? Stay away from men'

5 days ago

