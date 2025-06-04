Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Police warn they face stark choices’ on which crimes to investigate
4 June 2025, 13:58
Caller Stephanie 'sees the girls who assaulted her every day' whilst police are still yet to even take a statement.
Stephanie owns a wine shop in Lewisham, and tells Lewis Goodall about the difficulties that she already faces. She has been robbed and assaulted, and police are still yet to even take a statement.