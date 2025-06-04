Police warn they face stark choices’ on which crimes to investigate

By LBC

Caller Stephanie 'sees the girls who assaulted her every day' whilst police are still yet to even take a statement.

Stephanie owns a wine shop in Lewisham, and tells Lewis Goodall about the difficulties that she already faces. She has been robbed and assaulted, and police are still yet to even take a statement.