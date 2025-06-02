Reform member John's unshakable faith in Nigel Farage

2 June 2025, 13:51

Reform member John's unshakable faith in Nigel Farage

LBC

By LBC

"So if he said Jupiter had exploded, you would believe him?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Goodall hears from Reform devotee John about trust in politics.

In a wide-ranging call, John sets out the strength of his belief in Nigel Farage and explains why he would trust him over other politicians.

Touching on DEI, Brexit, and potential Tory defectors, Lewis tests the limits of John's faith in the man he believes will soon be Prime Minister.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker wishes "happiness" to her dad, who has been married three times, and actress Liz Hurley, 59, despite finding it difficult to come to terms with her parents' separation.

Miley Cyrus breaks her silence on dad Billy Ray's romance with actress Liz Hurley

In a short visit to five shops in Nottingham city centre, an LBC reporter was able to purchase a banned disposable vape from every single one.

Illegal vapes still on sale in Nottingham just one day after national ban

Fish and chips are being celebrated this week

When is National Fish and Chip Day 2025?

Rozentals has opened up about the ordeal as he demanded a review into how athletes are allowed to raise money.

Canoeing OnlyFans star opens up to LBC after having Olympic dream sunk

Mikel Arteta is looking to refresh his squad ahead of the new Premier League season

How Arsenal could line up for 2025/26

Liz Truss, right, appeared in a bizarre video promoting Dougie Joyce, right, and his whiskey brand.

Bizarre video shows Liz Truss promoting whiskey brand for bare-knuckle fighter convicted of attacking pensioner, 78
Sweet moment a King's Guard horse meets a young girl

WATCH: Heartwarming moment King’s Guard horse ‘kisses’ delighted girl after she makes sweet gesture
Next to the historical buildings in Japan. A Japanese woman with long hair in her thirties is looking at the city by smoking electronic cigarettes.

Which electronic cigarettes are still legal in the UK?

LBC reaction: 1200 Channel migrants arrive in a single day

LBC reaction: 1200 Channel migrants arrive in a single day

Starmer's defence review ignores reality: the UK’s military is too small to keep the nation safe, writes Mike Martin MP.

Starmer's defence review ignores reality: the UK’s military is too small to keep the nation safe, writes Mike Martin MP

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nigel's 'creative' argument ends migration debate

Nigel's 'creative' argument ends migration debate

20 hours ago

Prisons are 'modern-day workhouses', Harry argues

Prisons are 'modern-day workhouses', Harry argues

10 days ago

Caller Michael responds to Nigel Farage's 'surrender deal' comments

Caller Michael responds to Nigel Farage's 'surrender deal' comments

14 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile