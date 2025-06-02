Reform member John's unshakable faith in Nigel Farage

By LBC

"So if he said Jupiter had exploded, you would believe him?"

Lewis Goodall hears from Reform devotee John about trust in politics.

In a wide-ranging call, John sets out the strength of his belief in Nigel Farage and explains why he would trust him over other politicians.

Touching on DEI, Brexit, and potential Tory defectors, Lewis tests the limits of John's faith in the man he believes will soon be Prime Minister.