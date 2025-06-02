Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Reform member John's unshakable faith in Nigel Farage
2 June 2025, 13:51
"So if he said Jupiter had exploded, you would believe him?"
Lewis Goodall hears from Reform devotee John about trust in politics.
In a wide-ranging call, John sets out the strength of his belief in Nigel Farage and explains why he would trust him over other politicians.
Touching on DEI, Brexit, and potential Tory defectors, Lewis tests the limits of John's faith in the man he believes will soon be Prime Minister.