Maajid Nawaz: Are We Still Coming To Terms With Extremism?

Maajid Nawaz questions whether society is still coming to terms with extremism and terrorism after 7/7, as "we still struggle to understand how best to tackle it."

Maajid Nawaz says there are more visible symbols of integration, and more vocal symbols who are "urging society to stick together" than there were ten years ago.

"Has anything really changed?" he asked, "or are we still struggling to come to terms with extremism and terrorism, and are we still struggling to understand how best to tackle it?"

"You can never have imagined a decade ago that we'd be in a scenario when the 7/7 bombings happened, that the Mayor of London would be a British Pakistani Muslim, and the Home Secretary would also be British Pakistani," he said.

But despite the "hope and optimism", the LBC presenter noted that the security services are actively pursuing up to 3,000 potentially operational jihadists when there are about 23,000 people who could become operational at "any moment".

"So at the one end there is hope and optimism, with a robust debate going on in our public life around these issues, yet on the other end we have this emergency like situation with our security services."