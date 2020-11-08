Biden faces difficulty in balancing demands of far-left and Republicans

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz listed out the possible hurdles to be faced by the President-elect of the US, noting that Joe Biden will face serious pressure from both sides of the aisle.

"Biden has to overcome the far-left - this isn't going to be easy," Maajid Nawaz began. He told listeners that Antifa were protesting on American streets after Joe Biden became the President-elect.

"Those lot aren't satisfied with anything other than complete and utter revolution," he said, reiterating that "a big challenge for Biden if he is sworn in...if he overcomes all the Trump challenges is this second one which is the dangers of the far left."

Maajid went on to point out that Biden's appeal on both sides of the American political spectrum could be his downfall: "How is Biden going to balance the far left and their demands and the Senate and the Republicans and their demands," he wondered.

"Hurdle number three for Biden is around Covid," said Maajid, asking "what is he going to do when his own side goes out in mass protest and doesn't adhere to social distancing."

Maajid Nawaz hinted that President-elect Biden will find it difficult to unite US politics. Picture: PA

Maajid argued that most importantly, "how he can unite the world" will be the defining feature of Joe Biden's tenure.

He noted that he is "very very worried" about war breaking out globally amid rising tensions in territories around the world. The next US President will hold a vital role in quelling these tensions.

"We are in a very precarious position," Maajid said, "this will be a huge challenge for whoever the next President is, to unite everyone around him."