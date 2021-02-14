Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

14 February 2021, 16:25

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz makes a powerful case for the unionisation of big tech in a bid to protect people's human rights.

Maajid Nawaz began by setting some hard truths about big tech firms: "A; yes, corporates exist to make profit and that's perfectly expected in our mixed economy."

"That doesn't mean that B; we have to support them in everything they do."

He reminded listeners that "corporates are not your friend. They exist to make profit." Maajid spoke about the topic as big tech firms such as Amazon await the biggest push for unionisation in their history as more and more employees become disillusioned by their treatment.

"At the end of the day, they did try, and succeed for a while in, pulling the wool over our eyes."

Read More: 'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

"The purpose of people is to ensure that other people and their human rights are protected," he added, stressing the importance of the general public banding together to support the unionisation of big tech workers, calling for a "cognitive shift."

Maajid noted that companies like Facebook have even began "seeking to ban the word unionise on their own intranet," in a bid to prevent staff from organising.

He added that "most of the people who gained during this lockdown are big tech" and this hasn't translated in better conditions for workers, further accentuating the need for workers to organise and demand better conditions.

"It is only right to scrutinise them now," Maajid insisted, reminding listeners "I will always side with people over power."

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods
Covid vaccine trialist expresses concern over prospect of vaccine passports

Covid-19 vaccine trialist shares concern over prospect of vaccine passports
Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors
Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA

Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA
Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sven Badzak pictured with Boris Johnson

Third person arrested over murder of aspiring lawyer Sven Badzak
People walks past a accident and emergency department sign in front of an ambulance outside Bradford Royal Infirmary Hospital

UK records 10,972 new Covid cases in past 24 hours - lowest since October
The UK has hit its target of vaccinating 15 million people against Covid by 15 February.

UK hits target of giving 15 million people their first dose of Covid vaccine
Archaeologists have unearthed what could be the world's oldest known beer factory

World's 'oldest beer factory' unearthed in ancient Egyptian city
The image from the Hope Probe shows volcanos on the surface of Mars.

UAE's Hope space mission sends first pictures of Mars

Dr Bharat Pankhania has warned talking about pubs reopening in April is "premature".

Talk of opening pubs in April is premature, health expert warns
post code lottery

Learning disabled facing 'postcode lottery' for Covid jabs, LBC told
Mark Harper told LBC Brits shouldn't need vaccine passports to go about their lives

Tory MP rejects Brits needing vaccine passports 'to go about their lives'