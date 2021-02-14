Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz makes a powerful case for the unionisation of big tech in a bid to protect people's human rights.

Maajid Nawaz began by setting some hard truths about big tech firms: "A; yes, corporates exist to make profit and that's perfectly expected in our mixed economy."

"That doesn't mean that B; we have to support them in everything they do."

He reminded listeners that "corporates are not your friend. They exist to make profit." Maajid spoke about the topic as big tech firms such as Amazon await the biggest push for unionisation in their history as more and more employees become disillusioned by their treatment.

"At the end of the day, they did try, and succeed for a while in, pulling the wool over our eyes."

"The purpose of people is to ensure that other people and their human rights are protected," he added, stressing the importance of the general public banding together to support the unionisation of big tech workers, calling for a "cognitive shift."

Maajid noted that companies like Facebook have even began "seeking to ban the word unionise on their own intranet," in a bid to prevent staff from organising.

He added that "most of the people who gained during this lockdown are big tech" and this hasn't translated in better conditions for workers, further accentuating the need for workers to organise and demand better conditions.

"It is only right to scrutinise them now," Maajid insisted, reminding listeners "I will always side with people over power."