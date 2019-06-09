Maajid Nawaz Takes On Caller Who Says Divorce Should Stop Boris Johnson's Leadership Bid

Maajid Nawaz takes on a caller who believes divorce is enough of a reason to stop Boris Johnson from becoming Conservative Party leader.

Caller Ian told Maajid Nawaz that Boris Johnson's public position is partly the reason why he believes divorce should rule out the former Foreign Secretary from the Conservative leadership contest.

"It's a question of character," the caller said, adding that cutting his hair has contributed to a "change of persona" that formed a 'new model Boris'.

"If you've been married to your wife for 25 years you really should have no reason to divorce," he said.

But the LBC presenter disagreed, saying it is "too complex to try and caricature".

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Get over yourself," he told Ian.

"Stop moralising and judging adults for deciding whether or not they're having sexual contact, which is frankly the only thing that stops.

"They stay in touch, they stay friends, what they stop doing is having sex and that's because they agree to stop having sex after having agreed to having sex.

"It's got nothing to do with you and it's got nothing to do with character!"

But when the caller tried to back up his argument, Maajid ended the call saying: "You sound like a god-bothering moraliser even though you insist you're a libertarian, and it's not very libertarian of you to moralise the fact that somebody's been divorced."

