Caller Insists Isis Bride Should Not Be Allowed Back... Because Of The EU

A caller told Maajid Nawaz that Shamima Begum should not be allowed back to Britain, before suggesting she should go to a different country because of the European Union.

Shaun insisted that the pregnant 19-year-old should have to find somewhere else to live as she flees from Isis in Syria, and told Maajid Nawaz that British people shouldn't have to cover the cost of keeping her safe.

In response, Maajid said that citizenship shouldn't be stripped because it's "not the kind of society we want to live in", and asked Shaun why the citizenships of the torturers and murderers of James Bulger couldn't be stripped too.

But when Shaun said it was because "they never left the country", Maajid told him that murdering somebody in this country is worse.

The rebuttal took a turn when Shaun began to insist that British Muslims shouldn't expect Britain to support them once they've fled to fight alongside Isis.

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

"What country is going to want a British former Isis wife?" Maajid asked.

Shaun replied: "Because why should she have to come back here?"

"Because she's British," Maajid answered.

But Maajid was left bewildered when Shaun then argued that she shouldn't return to Britain because "we're part of the EU".

It came just moments after Maajid delivered a critical monologue on Britain's need to take responsibility of people who become radicalised at home.

In his damning explanation, he criticised the government for 'dumping' problems onto other countries.

