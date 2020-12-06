Maajid Nawaz dismantles caller who insists he is 'not British'

6 December 2020, 15:01 | Updated: 6 December 2020, 15:06

By Seán Hickey

This caller swiftly went from discussing Brexit to telling Maajid Nawaz he doesn't belong in the UK. Maajid expertly dismantled his arguments.

Maajid Nawaz was taking calls on whether a no-deal Brexit is better than a bad deal, as negotiations hit another stumbling block during the week on fishery rules.

Oswald phoned in to tell Maajid that the whole conversation is "quite evocative, nobody's talking about anything else at the moment."

The conversation took a turn when the caller said "if you zoom out of the whole Brexit debate...what will the Government do when they make a decision...will it either diminish the chance of ethnic brits becoming a minority by 2066, will it make the date further away."

Maajid took up Oswald's argument: "What's an ethnic Brit?" He asked. The caller explained that his definition encompassed people from England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales.

"Anglo-Saxon is an ethnicity, England is a country," Maajid pointed out, wondering if the caller considered him to be British, he was promptly told he is not, but Pakistani.

Maajid disagreed: "It's not my country, Britain is my country."

"You're not British, how hard is that to understand?" The caller reiterated.

Maajid sympathised with the caller. "You're worried that white Anglo-Saxons are being stigmatised against," he began, before noting that eh cannot discuss the matter unless the caller accepted that Maajid has "a legitimate view and a stake in my country."

"I don't think you are an equal in this country." Oswald insisted.

Maajid wound down the conversation by telling the caller "you're not gonna accept what I say even if I'm right because you think I don't belong here."

You can listen to the entire conversation above.

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Covid 'freedom passes' are breach of civil liberties, Maajid Nawaz insists

Covid 'freedom passes' are breach of civil liberties, Maajid Nawaz insists
Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists
'Companies must take responsibility for questionable production standards'

'Companies must take responsibility for questionable production standards'
Maajid Nawaz scrutinises morals of tech industry amid Apple slavery row

Maajid Nawaz scrutinises morals of tech industry amid Apple slavery row
Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

'Authoritarian' fact-checkers misleading public on Covid studies, warns journalist

'Authoritarian' fact-checkers misleading public on Covid studies, warns journalist

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children's author Roald Dahl, pictured in 1971, died at the age of 74 in 1990.

Jewish groups welcome apology for Roald Dahl’s anti-semitism

The Queen and Prince Philip could soon receive the vaccine

Queen could receive Covid-19 vaccine 'within weeks'

Richard Burnett told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday he is not “not scaremongering”.

Brexit will cause ‘significant disruption’ for 6-12 months, road haulage chief warns
Tom Swarbrick George Eustice

Minister tells LBC Brexit negotiations 'could be extended beyond Wednesday cutoff'
Police positioned themselves outside Harrods (left), while large crowds danced in Nottingham city centre (right).

Police step in as huge crowds gather in London and Nottingham
Ryan Leonard of Millwall kneeling for black lives matter

Millwall fans criticised for booing players taking the knee for Black Lives Matter
Most of the population have said they do not trust the government with the pandemic

Majority of public do not trust government to manage pandemic, survey finds
The vaccine will be rolled out on Tuesday in England

NHS preparing for 'largest scale vaccination campaign' in UK history