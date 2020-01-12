Maajid Nawaz takes down caller who said Hamas are not terrorists

12 January 2020, 17:22

When this caller claimed Hamas were "resistance fighters" against the terrorist state of Israel, Maajid Nawaz gave him a few facts.

Khalid from Swindon insisted that Hamas were simply trying to protect and free the Palestinians.

But when he claimed that they were peaceful and only "throw rockets here and there", Maajid decided to teach him a few things.

Maajid told him: "Sheikh Qaradawi is an Egyptian Muslim brotherhood cleric, based in Qatar. That extremist gave a fatwa to Hamas, saying it's ok to kill Israeli civilians.

"The reason I'm explaining all this to you is because you said Israel does that.

"I asked you to point to the specific law where Israel does that and you said you can't. I then pointed to the specific fatwa - because for Hamas, a fatwa is law.

"So Hamas admits to killing Israeli citizens. Israel doesn't have a law that justifies killing Palestinian civilians.

"So therefore, Hamas is a terrorist group. Israel may be many things, but isn't targeting Palestinian civilians."

Maajid enjoyed his row with Khalid
Maajid enjoyed his row with Khalid. Picture: LBC

Maajid asked if Khalid condemned that and he responded that he condemns anyone who is killing civilians, an answer that reminded the LBC host of Jeremy Corbyn's claim that he is against all forms of racism when asked about anti-Semitism.

Watch the remarkable exchange at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?