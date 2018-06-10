Maajid Nawaz Takes On Caller Who Says It's Justified To Evict Mothers

Maajid Nawaz took on a caller who thought the idea of evicting families from their homes in an attempt to curb gang violence was fair and justified.

A caller told Maajid that he doesn't accept there to be a level of vulnerability in evicting mothers from their homes.

Matthew tried to make his point by likening gang violence to terrorism, which Maajid did not agree was appropriate.

"Imagine it was a terror suspect," Matthew said, "you would expect the family to to report them."

"No I wouldn't," Maajid replied.

"If the family had absolute concrete evidence and knowledge of an attack that is imminent, I would expect them to voluntarily report that absolute concrete knowledge.

"What I wouldn't expect them to do is be obliged to act as police on the threat of eviction that the state imposes on them to say if you don't report stuff, we'll kick you out of homes."

The story he refers to quotes a police commissioner who believes the threat of eviction would help bring an end to urban gang violence.

Superintendent Nick Davis said that the threat of evicting families linked to gangs "seems to be a particularly effective strategy in changing the behaviour" of members.

