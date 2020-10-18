Caller's harrowing story of slipping into poverty due to lockdown

18 October 2020, 15:47 | Updated: 18 October 2020, 15:48

By Seán Hickey

This caller's horrendous predicament brought on by coronavirus lockdown moved listeners to tears - and Maajid Nawaz urged her to keep him posted on her situation.

Sarah, a PhD student with three children told Maajid Nawaz that due to her partner's descent into alcoholism during lockdown, she ended up being a domestic violence victim, and subsequently homeless.

"I am separated from both of my sons and the reason for that is that in women's refuges you cannot have boys over a certain age," she told Maajid.

The call came after Maajid referenced reports that over 750,000 children have fallen out of full-time education as a result of financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

She told Maajid that her seventeen-year-old son was "sleeping on people's sofas" and her twelve-year-old was living with his biological father.

Sarah added that the hostel she and her daughter have been placed in is an hour from daughter's school putting stress on her daughter.

"It's just an impossible situation."

"My fear is just for other women and other children who are gonna be stuck in houses with agressive spouses or in other situations that just will put them in grave danger," the caller noted.

Sarah told Maajid that despite her situation, she will "advocate for all those women and children, they can't be left in homes - locked up in homes because of Covid."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz condemns extremists behind Paris beheading

Maajid Nawaz condemns extremists behind Paris beheading

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities
Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears

Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears
Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break public trust in pandemic response

Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break trust in Covid response
Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller
Maajid Nawaz questions disparity in Government lockdown criteria

Maajid Nawaz questions disparity in Government lockdown criteria

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

People gather on Republique square during the demonstration

Demonstrations take place around France to pay tribute to beheaded history teacher
File photo: A sign to promote the wearing of face coverings at Victoria station, London

61 more coronavirus deaths in England's hospitals

The Chief Executive of Greene King, Nick Mackenzie, speaking on Swarbrick on Sunday

Greene King boss: Tier 2 restrictions 'closure in all but name' for pubs
Tom Swarbrick (left) and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

Liverpool mayor backs Burnham as Government accuses him of 'political positioning'
Captain Sir Tom Moore has said he thinks another lockdown would be a disaster

Captain Sir Tom Moore says second lockdown would be a 'disaster'
File photo: Two people died in the November 2019 London Bridge attack

Hero of London Bridge terror attack has jail time cut by Queen
File photo: People wearing face masks walk past a advertisement on Market Street in Manchester

Increase support or face 'catastrophic economic consequences', bosses warn PM
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham speaking to the media outside the Central Library

Andy Burnham blames Chancellor in Greater Manchester lockdown row