Caller's harrowing story of slipping into poverty due to lockdown

By Seán Hickey

This caller's horrendous predicament brought on by coronavirus lockdown moved listeners to tears - and Maajid Nawaz urged her to keep him posted on her situation.

Sarah, a PhD student with three children told Maajid Nawaz that due to her partner's descent into alcoholism during lockdown, she ended up being a domestic violence victim, and subsequently homeless.

"I am separated from both of my sons and the reason for that is that in women's refuges you cannot have boys over a certain age," she told Maajid.

The call came after Maajid referenced reports that over 750,000 children have fallen out of full-time education as a result of financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

She told Maajid that her seventeen-year-old son was "sleeping on people's sofas" and her twelve-year-old was living with his biological father.

@LBC my hearts breaking listening to the caller mum https://t.co/bRXeKgdgtv in a hostel with her daughter and separated from her sons. She needs to present to tbe family homeless department at the council — Jo (@Jo10107271) October 18, 2020

@LBC @MaajidNawaz I feel so sorry for this caller. She should be eligible for housing if she is a British Citizen. She would also be eligible for Universal Credit. She has children so she is a priority. Please look on https://t.co/CaBbnfmREx or her Councils website. — L (@ng89_n) October 18, 2020

Sarah added that the hostel she and her daughter have been placed in is an hour from daughter's school putting stress on her daughter.

"It's just an impossible situation."

@LBC please ask your caller Sarah to set up a gofundme page. I was moved by her courage and would like to donate. — MMHandME (@MMHandME) October 18, 2020

"My fear is just for other women and other children who are gonna be stuck in houses with agressive spouses or in other situations that just will put them in grave danger," the caller noted.

Sarah told Maajid that despite her situation, she will "advocate for all those women and children, they can't be left in homes - locked up in homes because of Covid."

