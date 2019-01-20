Maajid Nawaz Calls Out Remainer For 'Fascist And Racist' Tweet

Maajid Nawaz faults a Remainer who suggested a political commentator was a 'fascist and racist' in a passionate plea to both sides to stop using the 'frankly appalling, immoral, hyperbole' names.

The tweet read: "Douglas Murray is a fascist and racist and his articles are not useful for democracy".

It comes just a week after footage emerged of Tory MP Anna Soubry being called a "Nazi" by far-right protesters outside the Houses of Parliament.

A similar incident also occurred in December last year, when Ms Soubry was likened to Adolf Hitler.

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But reacting to the tweet, Maajid Nawaz said that calling people racist or fascist is "not the kind of politics that should determine the future of this country".

"Both sides are at it, as is evident by that tweet there," he said.

"It's morally reprehensible to shout Nazi or fascist at somebody because they're a Leaver or Remainer.

"There are some real Nazi's out there who want to maim and kill, but it's not Douglas Murray, it's not Nigel Farage, it's not Jacob Rees-Mogg, likewise it's not Anna Soubry, it's not Dominic Grieve, it's not Keir Starmer, or anyone else on the Remain side either.

"Let's stop throwing these ridiculous names at each other.

"It's just frankly appalling, immoral, hyperbole."