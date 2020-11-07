US Election chaos 'threatens integrity of Western democracy'

7 November 2020, 16:07

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz highlighted a lack of coverage around the Trump campaign's legal action in the US Election is damaging to our democratic values.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that his legal team will take action against the Pennsylvania State legislature on apparent election tampering, but Maajid Nawaz noted that "it's very important we take it seriously," as many media outlets met the announcement with silence.

"I don't know if that's true or not," Maajid began.

"What I do know is there's a court judgement pending in the Supreme Court over the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overrule the Pennsylvania State legislature's law that doesn't allow for late mail-in ballots."

He added that "the sitting President of the most powerful country in the history of the world has lawyers...making an announcement related to what this President has just tweeted," but noted that Twitter had censored the tweets.

"This is more than just our love or hate for Donald Trump, or our love or hate of Biden, this is about the integrity of American and therefore western democracies."

The Trump camp are set up to challenge the result of voting in Pennsylvania
The Trump camp are set up to challenge the result of voting in Pennsylvania. Picture: PA

Caller Chris reminded Maajid that there has been video evidence of windows being boarded up in some counting sites and there have been reports of observers trying to get these actions overruled legally.

"If you're not transparent you confirm immediately any conspiracy theorists or any person that doubts the election," the caller argued.

Maajid noted that he doesn't fall on either side of this debate and rather is only looking for complete clarity around the voting.

"All I care about is justice is done in reality and it is perceived to be done in reality," Maajid said. "What I really care for...is my love for our democratic values."

He pointed out "the usual suspects in the media are not having this conversation I'm trying to have with my listeners."

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Lockdown strategy 'not a scientific conversation' Maajid Nawaz insists

Lockdown strategy 'not a scientific conversation' Maajid Nawaz insists
Maajid Nawaz corners epidemiologist over cost of second lockdown

Maajid Nawaz corners epidemiologist over cost of second lockdown
Maajid Nawaz hits out at plans for second national lockdown

Maajid Nawaz hits out at plans for second national lockdown

Infuriated caller brands Welsh lockdown 'sinister'

Wales has become 'a very sinister place' due to lockdown, caller fears
Lawyer demands extradition of 'celebrity terrorist' to US to face justice

Lawyer demands extradition of 'celebrity terrorist' to US to face justice
Grooming gangs: Maajid Nawaz denounces fears of racism from investigators

Grooming gangs: Maajid Nawaz denounces fears of racism from investigators

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows diagnosed with coronavirus
Scotland has banned parents from smacking their children

Scotland makes smacking children illegal

Mass culls of mink are taking place in Denmark

Britain bans visitors from Denmark due to mutant covid strain found on mink farms
Donald Trump has hinted he will refuse to concede

US Election 2020: What happens if Donald Trump refuses to concede?
Protests erupted at Manchester University on Thursday night

Manchester Uni starts halls fences inquiry amid 'pressure cooker' on UK campuses
Johnny Depp will stand down from his role in the new Warner Bros Fantastic Beasts film

Johnny Depp 'asked to resign' from Fantastic Beasts film after losing High Court battle
A man using his phone at a bus stop in Cambridge Circus, London

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 355, with over 23,000 new cases
Hundreds formed queues for tests in Liverpool

Hundreds queue in Liverpool as mass Covid testing pilot begins