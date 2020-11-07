US Election chaos 'threatens integrity of Western democracy'

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz highlighted a lack of coverage around the Trump campaign's legal action in the US Election is damaging to our democratic values.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that his legal team will take action against the Pennsylvania State legislature on apparent election tampering, but Maajid Nawaz noted that "it's very important we take it seriously," as many media outlets met the announcement with silence.

"I don't know if that's true or not," Maajid began.

"What I do know is there's a court judgement pending in the Supreme Court over the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overrule the Pennsylvania State legislature's law that doesn't allow for late mail-in ballots."

He added that "the sitting President of the most powerful country in the history of the world has lawyers...making an announcement related to what this President has just tweeted," but noted that Twitter had censored the tweets.

"This is more than just our love or hate for Donald Trump, or our love or hate of Biden, this is about the integrity of American and therefore western democracies."

The Trump camp are set up to challenge the result of voting in Pennsylvania. Picture: PA

Caller Chris reminded Maajid that there has been video evidence of windows being boarded up in some counting sites and there have been reports of observers trying to get these actions overruled legally.

"If you're not transparent you confirm immediately any conspiracy theorists or any person that doubts the election," the caller argued.

Maajid noted that he doesn't fall on either side of this debate and rather is only looking for complete clarity around the voting.

"All I care about is justice is done in reality and it is perceived to be done in reality," Maajid said. "What I really care for...is my love for our democratic values."

He pointed out "the usual suspects in the media are not having this conversation I'm trying to have with my listeners."