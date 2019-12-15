"Conservatives losing in 2024 would be "unprecedented", says politics professor

15 December 2019, 16:48

A professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London that it's "very difficult to believe" that any part will be able to overcome the Tories in 2024.

Maajid Nawaz put it to Professor Tim Bale that Boris Johnson, should the Labour Party stay to the left, might govern from the centre as a One Nation Tory and win again in 2024.

Professor Tim Bale called it a "perfectly feasible scenario".

He then said: "I find it very difficult to believe that any party will be able to overcome the Conservatives in 2024. To be honest, I mean, to come back in one term against the government that has an 80 seat majority would be pretty unprecedented outside of you know what happened in 1945."

He then told Maajid Nawaz: "I think you know, you'd have to if you were a betting man, you'd have to say, you know, the conservatives have probably got eight years of power here."

