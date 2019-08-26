"The Man Who Thinks He Can Nuke A Hurricane Is Assuring Us Of A Brexit Trade Deal Within A Year"

Maajid Nawaz says it is "worrying" that the UK is hoping to strike a trade deal with a President who is "absolutely nonsensical" after Brexit.

The Prime Minister has "put the brakes" on the idea that Donald Trump could strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK 'within a year' after the US President talked up prospects of an agreement when the two leaders met in France for the G7 summit.

Mr Trump said they would sign a "very big trade deal, bigger than we've ever had" once the UK was free from the "anchor" of the EU around its "ankle".

But Maajid Nawaz warns that it was "worrying" to be relying on a President who is "absolutely nonsensical" for such a deal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said: "A President who is half the time absolutely nonsensical and thinks he can send a nuclear weapon into a hurricane?

"Could you rely on this man telling us he's going to strike a trade deal with us within a year?

"Even Boris Johnson has had to put the brakes on that one and say it's a bit ambitious to have this trade deal within a year."

Maajid added: "You've got tweedle-dum and tweedle-dee talking to each other about the future of our country.

"Are you not worried? I am."

