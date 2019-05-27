Maajid Nawaz: EU Election Results An Outcry For Clearer Brexit Leadership

Maajid Nawaz makes a passionate case for why the European Election results are an outcry for clearer leadership on Brexit.

The LBC presenter believes the UK's results of the European Elections demonstrates how the national mood is calling for decision and leadership.

"Those parties that have always had a clear stance on the constitutional question of our day were rewarded abundantly by the voters for being so clear on their stance throughout," he said.

And those parties that have equivocated, that have been sitting on the fence and have been trying to please everybody have been punished."

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

His comments reflect on the results of the Brexit Party and Liberal Democrats in the European Elections - as the two leading parties had clear stances on wether to leave the European Union.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party won almost a third of the UK's votes, making it the biggest single party in the European Parliament.

The Lib Dems won 15 seats, pushing the Labour Party down to third place with only 10 MEPs.

The Conservative Party suffered their worst ever performance in an election, attracting only 9% of the vote share in England and Wales.

Maajid said: "The public is crying out for leadership on whether we stay or whether we go.

"And if you look at the tally of the results, yes the Brexit Party came out first but if you were to tally on the national mood, tally the anti-Brexit vote, those who voted for clearly strongly Remain parties - parties that stood on the main platform and said that we officially back Remain, it beats the Brexit Party."

