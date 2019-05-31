Extinction Rebellion Protester Says Heathrow Shutdown Plan Is "Stupid"

One climate change protester is dead set against taking drone action to shut down Heathrow Airport, describing the action as "stupid."

Following an announcement by the climate change group that they planned to use drones to shut down Heathrow Airport for ten days at the start of July, Maajid Nawaz spoke to Alice who is part of Extinction Rebellion.

When Maajid asks her what she thinks of the group's idea to fly drones over Heathrow Airport the protester replies "stupid," saying "they'll probably get angry with me, but not a good idea."

The climate change activist said the move was dangerous, and if people start seeing the group in an "irritable", "annoying" and "childish way" that is "not the way Extinction Rebellion need to be looked at."

When Maajid asks Alice what her message for Extinction Rebellion protesters is, she urges them to "think and act wisely."

Pointing out that people are "listening to Extinction Rebellion, be careful with your actions."

The dedicated climate change protester said, even though she knew other activists would "get angry" with her, but that she was "against it."