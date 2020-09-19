Maajid Nawaz tips Michael Gove to be next Tory leader - only once Brexit is done

19 September 2020, 15:50 | Updated: 19 September 2020, 16:29

By Seán Hickey

As Labour continue to make ground in polls, Maajid Nawaz wondered if the PM's days are numbered, and made a suggestion of who his replacement will be.

Maajid Nawaz was speaking off the back of a YouGov poll which suggested that Labour are making further gains on the Conservatives - as both parties are on 40% in the survey.

He made the case that Boris Johnson has the momentum against him, as he tries to negotiate Brexit against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whatever you do there's going to be a significant proportion of this population that is going to be unhappy with this Prime Minister," he said, fearing the PM's days are numbered after Brexit is done.

"Nobody in a sane mind would want to take that job at least until Brexit is resolved."

Maajid took out his crystal ball, telling listeners that "maybe Michael Gove will replace Boris Johnson, but, once Brexit is delivered."

Maajid believed the PM would be replaced post-Brexit
Maajid believed the PM would be replaced post-Brexit. Picture: PA

Seeing as Mr Gove has already put himself forward for party leadership, along with being "the second most senior Minister at Number 10," Maajid believed the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster would fit seamlessly into a role as Prime Minister.

Maajid reiterated the tough road the PM has ahead, warning that he doesn't think "there's a way through this where a politician survives."

"There's no clean victory here with Brexit," he concluded.

