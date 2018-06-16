Maajid Nawaz: Government Responsible For Billy Caldwell Torture

Maajid Nawaz says there is something "terribly wrong" when a government department is responsible for your "torture" as 12-year-old Billy Caldwell's medicinal cannabis is finally returned nearly a week after it was confiscated by authorities.

Medicinal cannabis confiscated by authorities as it was brought into the UK is being returned to a 12-year-old with severe epilepsy.

Charlotte Caldwell attempted to bring the medicine to the UK from Canada for her son, Billy, who was taken to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Friday after an increase in the frequency of his seizures.

After being confiscated on Monday, Sinn Fein MP Órfhlaith Begley broke the news on Twitter on Saturday that the medicine will be returned.

"I'm delighted to say that I have just spoken with Charlotte to tell her that I have received official confirmation that Billy is going to receive his medication and it is on its way," she said. "Very relieved that our persistence has prevailed."

Billy and Charlotte Caldwell outside the Home Office in London. Picture: PA

Moments before the news that the Home Office would return the drugs to Billy, Maajid Mawaz said: "When a government department is responsible for your agony, your prolonged and unnecessary pain, I would use the word torture, then something has gone terribly wrong with the moral compass that guides that institution.

"Instead, the government insisted on treating him with a drug that actually is far stronger, far more addictive, and can have far more dangerous consequences.

"Because that opioid based medicine happens not to be illegal in this country.

"The whole world has turned upside down."

In a Home Office statement, the Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: "We’ve been in close contact with Billy’s medical team overnight and my decision is based on the advice of senior clinicians who have made clear this is a medical emergency."

"No ... sherlock," Maajid said.

He said: "The rest of the country realised it was a medical emergency.

"His mother realised it was a medical emergency when you, the Home Office, threatened to disbar her GP because he was prescribing the medicine and she had to go all the way to Canada to get some, and then you confiscated it from her at the border.

"One wonders what's going on here.

"It appears there is a big far glaring of interest.

"It's the stuff of movies!"

