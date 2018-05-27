The Heartbreaking Living Conditions Of This Caller Left Maajid Shocked

Maajid Nawaz couldn't believe the heartbreaking living conditions this couple have endured since winter last year.

A caller told Maajid Nawaz how he and his wife, who live in social housing, endured no hot water or central heating for nine months.

Alan said how he turned to the law to find a resolution as he says the housing association responsible for the property has refused to fix the problem.

The couple, both in their 70's, use extra blankets and hot water bottles at night to keep warm.

"We're going back to the Victorian times," Alan said.