Maajid Nawaz speaks to Black Lives Matter protester from Trafalgar Square

By Seán Hickey

A crowd of hundreds has taken over Trafalgar Square as the aftermath of the death of George Floyd sparks protests globally.

Maajid Nawaz spoke to Destiny Reynolds, a student who was protesting in Trafalgar Square as outrage for brutality against minorities spreads across the globe in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"What is it you seek to achieve" Maajid asked Ms Reynolds as the din from the protests could be heard. The protester told Maajid that protesters don't want to remain silent on this topic any longer "we want to be heard" she told him.

She added that protestors were gathered in Trafalgar Square "for change – we are ready for the revolution" Ms Reynolds stated.

Maajid wanted to know what Ms Reynold's reaction to the death of George Floyd was, she told him she was horrified that this was still going on in 2020.

Trafalgar Square was occupied by protesters showing support for racial equality. Picture: PA

'I feel like it's so important to be a part of this" Ms Reynolds said. "I have male black friends that have been subjected to this and it is so important we take a stand"

Maajid wanted to know the relevance of what is happening in America for British protesters and Destiny maintained that the goal is solidarity. "It is important that we make a stand" she told listeners. "We have seen this throughout our lives and it needs to change."

Ben Smoke, the contributing editor at Huck Magazine joined Maajid as the protest moved from Trafalgar Square to the US Embassy in Vauxhall.

Mr Smoke told Maajid that once the crowd reached the US Embassy "everybody took a knee and chanted George Floyd's name" while the front entrance was blocked by police vans.

Maajid wanted to know how many people were present at the protests, when Mr Smoke told Maajid that there was "a couple of thousand, and it's growing." He could sense the tension in the air and told Maajid that people were "palpably angry for the institutional racism present in the US, and in the UK.

Maajid asked if the journalist could tell if this was an organised movement or just a one off protest, to which Mr Smoke told him that "this isn't going away overnight." He concluded by telling Maajid that the issue of racism has "been going through our society like a horrible wound" and a plaster won't put an end to it.