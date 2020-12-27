'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member

By Seán Hickey

This Tory MP was baffled at the Labour leader for whipping his party to support the Brexit trade deal he hasn't yet read.

Maajid Nawaz was discussing Labour's position on the PM's Brexit trade deal as it was revealed Sir Keir Starmer will whip the party to support the deal.

Andrew Bridgen MP of the Eurosceptic ERG was speaking to Maajid and expressed his view of the Labour leader's decision.

"Sir Keir Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra," Mr Bridgen joked.

"I find it a bit of a joke actually that he was announcing that 'we are going to whip for support' and he'd never even read the deal," he added.

"It makes a bit of a mockery when you say you're going to vote for something when you've not even read it."

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that Labour will support the Brexit trade deal. Picture: PA

The Tory MP lauded the achievements of the ERG in helping get Brexit done, arguing that it is "probably the most successful lobby group" in modern history.

Looking to the future, Maajid wondered "where does this leave Nigel Farage" given that the campaign he dedicated his political career to has been fulfilled.

"Nigel is a great campaigner," Mr Bridgen insisted.

"I personally would like to see him rewarded for the work he's done in the national interest...with a seat in the House of Lords."

