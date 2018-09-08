Maajid Nawaz: Labour Slogan Beginning To Feel Like "For The Many, Not The Jew"

The Labour Party slogan is beginning to feel like it's changing as a result of a revolution within the party: Maajid uses George Orwell's book Animal Farm to explain.

Maajid Nawaz draws likeliness between the Labour Party and George Orwell's book Animal Farm, as MPs critical of Jeremy Corbyn and his handling of the anti-semitism row face being forced out of the party.

"The Labour Party aren't doing themselves any favours," he says.

"Just as you thought the anti-semitism row with the Labour Party would go away, Corbyn presents his own view that it wasn't racist to disagree with the creation of the state of Israel."

But the LBC presenter then drew a likeliness to Animal Farm and a slogan that is repeated throughout the book, which eventually comes to change.

By the end of the book, the slogan 'four legs good, two legs bad' has been "absolutely turned on its head" to 'four legs good, two legs better'.

"This whole Momentum revolution in the name of the people, 'for the many, not the few', before you realise, is just like that slogan in Animal Farm," he said.

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

"You've got a slogan inside Corbyn's Momentum, but it's increasingly beginning to feel like that slogan is changing to 'for the many, not the jew', just as that slogan in Animal Farm began to change.

"And as it is with Momentum, and Enfield North, and Luton South, and these deselection attempts with these purges, it always has been the case with revolutions of this type.

"Enemies are purged, critics are silenced, and slogans begin to change to the point that by the end of it you no longer remember what you were revolting for.

"All you know, is you have to obey the hierarchy, the leadership."