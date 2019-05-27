Lib Dem MP Says Election Success Was "Not A Protest Vote"

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran told LBC she did not believe her party's success in the European Elections was a 'protest vote'.

The Lib Dems managed to elect 16 candidates to the European Parliament, coming second in the UK's share of the European Election behind Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

But Layla Moran said she did not think that her party had become a 'protest vote' from the Conservatives or Labour Party.

Speaking to Maajid Nawaz, the Remainer said the results show a "huge percentage" of the population do not want the UK to leave the EU.

"Protest vote I don't accept because this is Remainers fighting back," she said.

"What this does is reassert the fact that a huge percentage of the population doesn't want to leave the EU and believe the way to do that is to put it back to the people."

- Liberal Democrats Beat Labour In London For European Elections

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran. Picture: Getty

Ms Moran added that the party's recent successes at the local elections and European elections could reflect in a general election.

"If you look around the country where we did top the poll at the local district level, we are going to be making gains," she said.

"This translates a little bit, it's another bit in the narrative of the story.

"We had a very clear pro-European, pro-immigration, pro-working with the rest of the world message, I think that will translate into more seats."

Watch above.