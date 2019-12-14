Listeners want this Maajid Nawaz caller to be the next Labour leader

Mario explained why Labour has gone so wrong in the heartlands - and listeners were impressed!

Mario, from Taunton, spoke to Maajid Nawaz and has been so popular with listeners that some have even called for him to be PM!

Mario, speaking about Jeremy Corbyn's defeat, argued that the Labour leadership waged a "cultural war against its own voters".

He accused Jeremy Corbyn of being "so out of touch with his own working class voters" that he didn't once go to a factory, a steel works or a build site.

Mario spoke about a "weird Corbyn cult" that is "obsessed with Palestine, 100 or 100 gender identities, doesn't give a damn about the working class, calls them gammons, tell them they're stupid if they vote Tory."

Maajid Nawaz spoke about the major factions of the Labour Party and how he couldn't see how "Islington luvvies" could reconcile themselves with voters such as Mario.

Mario said: "There is deep-seated hatred and contempt by the London-centric Labour Party for Northern voters. They actually dislike them.

"They actually think they're stupid. They think these people should just fall into line and vote Labour because their grandfathers and great grandfather's did."

He referenced a gaffe from Emily Thornberry that caused her to be sacked.

Mario also spoke about how sitting in Labour Party meetings, it can feel like a "talking shop for university-educated young people who want to debate Trotskyism versus Stalinism."

He called for the Labour Party to become more patriotic if it wants to be more successful.