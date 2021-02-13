Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

13 February 2021, 17:35

By Seán Hickey

The introduction of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods across London is seriously impacting air quality in less affluent areas, this caller insists.

Ediz is a bus traffic controller and spoke to Maajid Nawaz after his campaign against local councils redirecting traffic through low-income areas caught traction in the national media.

The caller from Enfield insisted that "the pollution in the roads around it is actually not being recorded," noting that the issue is so grave that he had to send his children to live with his parents so they wouldn't suffer from air pollution.

"Why have they closed the roads intentionally and used my children as collateral?"

He demanded action be taken by councils that refute recommendations which advise against these actions: "Is this what we've come to in this country?"

Read more: ULEZ will help fight public health emergency of air pollution in capital

Maajid wondered if the caller has been "able to attract the attention of decision-makers." Ediz said that although his action has been picked up by the media, he's struggling to be heard by authorities.

He simplified the policy as "the filtering of certain roads to keep the more affluent people happy."

"We need our councils to listen," he insisted, adding that authorities have "completely failed" to protect the most vulnerable in society.

"These roads now, where our MP lives is pushing pollution and traffic for longer hours and are more concentrated to the houses who do not deserve it"

"It's disgraceful," the caller said. "I'm so upset."

