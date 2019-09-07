"Unfit For Office": Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Speech About Boris Johnson Threatening To Break The Law

7 September 2019, 13:55

Maajid Nawaz launched into a powerful rant about Boris Johnson and his threat to ignore a law that would prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The LBC presenter accused Boris Johnson of hyprocrisy and told listeners that any Prime Minister who undermines the law is "unfit for office".

He said: "I think it's incredibly hypocritical for an unelected Prime Minister, who has been selected by the Conservative Party rather than through a general election, to call a law passed through the democratically-elected parliament undemocratic.

"The stench of hypocrisy around calling parliament undemocratic in this instance, it really is unbearable. He has a mandate of 0.5% of the country.

"We really truly are, for a Prime Minister who loves the classics, in Roman times, where you've got a strongman leader poo-pooing a democratically-elected senate, wishing instead he was an emperor."

Maajid also criticised "Rasputin-like figure" Dominic Cummings and his influence over Boris Johnson's decisions.

It follows Boris Johnson's threat to ignore the law passed by MPs and Lords to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?