Maajid Nawaz attacks the left for mocking Priti Patel and Sajid Javid

Maajid made the point during his show that the left often assume that brown and gay people should be left-wing, and attacked their criticisms of people who go against the presumption.

Looking back, Maajid claimed that he would never have thought as a child that a conservative government would legalise gay marriage, and even more was he shocked when he saw that the Tory front benches have more racial diversity than the Labour front bench.

Maajid saw it ridiculous that the assumption of society that if you are black or brown then "the left have ownership over you" and pushed the assumption further to the LGBT community.

He made the point that in the USA there was massive backlash over the presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg not being a left wing candidate, and was stripped of his sexual identity by the press.

Maajid asked that if people can't have the right to political and sexual freedom, "what is the point of anti-racist activism?"

Pete Buttigieg was criticised for being a centrist by the LGBT community. Picture: PA

He also wondered "why is the stereotype that a gay man must be left wing" and criticised the backlash people of racial and sexual minorities get if they don't associate with the left wing.

Maajid read out an article from the New Yorker on Pete Buttigieg that he claimed was "denying him of his identity" as a gay man. He argued that the author has no right to decide whether or not Mr. Buttigieg can be part of the LGBT community.

There has been criticism in the UK left wing community of Priti Patel and Sajid Javid, calling them "coconuts- brown on the outside, white on the inside". Maajid claimed it to be a joke for the left to decide that that Patel and Javid are less brown because of their political views.