Maajid Nawaz Battles Caller Who Suggests UK Is More Corrupt Than Russia

When this caller suggested Britain was worse than Russia when it comes to corruption, Maajid Nawaz just had to intervene.

Michael from Chigwell stunned the LBC presenter when he told him the UK was the “best at corruption” compared to Moscow.

It’s after Gary Lineker defended the decision to hold the World Cup in Russia, asking critics: “Who are we to start getting judgemental on who should have the World Cup?

“We all know how corrupt our country is at times.”

And this caller absolutely agreed.

“I think we are the best at corruption because we do it surreptitiously behind the back door,” Michael said.

“Where as at least Russia does it up front and in your face.”

Picture: LBC

But Maajid couldn’t let that statement lie, as he responded: “So did the journalist who broke the Windrush scandal against the Tory government, to anything happen to her?”

“Who knows what might have happened to her,” Michael replied.

“I can assure you she’s perfectly fine,” Maajid said, “Nothing has happened to her and she broke the Windrush scandal.

“It went global that story and the Home Secretary had to resign, not the Guardian journalist who broke the story.”

Watch Michael’s response in full above.