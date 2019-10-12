Maajid Nawaz Calls Out Hardline Brexiters Who Criticise Extinction Rebellion Protesters

Maajid Nawaz pointed out the 'cognitive dissonance' of people who criticise Extinction Rebellion protests but support riots if Brexit doesn't happen.

Maajid said: "Extinction Rebellion, those climate warriors, have been out there on the streets, blocking roads, protesting, camping, generally singing, dancing and enjoying themselves. There have been some arrests. By and large, they haven't been violent protests. Of course, there's always the odd straggler that decides to break rank and try and ruin everything for everyone. But by and large, they've been peaceful protests."

He then spoke of "cognitive dissonance" in these disputes that is "evident and on display here".

He explained: "people that would otherwise support a no-deal Brexit and support, on my radio show, openly endorse the idea that people might riot if they don't get Brexit are complaining that Extinction Rebellion are protesting in the rain by sitting down singing Kumbaya."

Maajid Nawaz Points Calls Out Hardline Brexiters Who Criticise Extinction Rebellion Protests. Picture: PA

Maajid asked: "Do you not see the contradiction in your own views sometimes?"

He added: "On the one hand, you think that it's deserving that this country faces riots if we don't get Brexit but on the other hand it's somehow an absolutely shocking thing for climate activists to be camping out in tents not rioting but just sitting there singing."

Maajid then made the point: "If you're complaining that people are exercising their right to protest, then you probably just don't agree with what they're protesting over."

He then spoke about "weaponising concepts and ideas such as offence and free speech" to only "serve our own narrow agenda" when we're doing the exact same thing.