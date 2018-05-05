Maajid Nawaz Calls Trump "Grossly Irresponsible" For Talking Up London Knife Violence

Maajid Nawaz says it was "grossly irresponsible" for the US President to draw comparisons between a London hospital and a war zone, as Trump mimics stabbing motions in a speech at the NRA.

Maajid Nawaz was not impressed by the US President for using his "unmistakable and theatrical style" to draw comparisons between a London hospital and a war zone, and suggesting knives are as bad as guns.

"Now the truth is, if you just step back from the political rhetoric and think about it rationally as a decent human being for a second, it's very very very very very difficult for one man with a knife to kill 58 people in one go.

"That just, it's just obvious.

"Yes, London has a huge problem with knife crime, but it doesn't compare to what's going on with guns in the United States of America."

Donald Trump was speaking at the National Rifle Convention. Picture: PA

In a speech at the National Rifle Convention (NRA), Donald Trump said there was "blood all over the floors" of an unnamed hospital in London.

"I recently read a story that in London, which has unbelievably tough gun laws, a once very prestigious hospital right in the middle is like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds," he said.

The President then mimicked a stabbing motion as he echoed the words "knives, knives, knives."