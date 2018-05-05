Maajid Nawaz Calls Trump "Grossly Irresponsible" For Talking Up London Knife Violence
Maajid Nawaz says it was "grossly irresponsible" for the US President to draw comparisons between a London hospital and a war zone, as Trump mimics stabbing motions in a speech at the NRA.
Maajid Nawaz was not impressed by the US President for using his "unmistakable and theatrical style" to draw comparisons between a London hospital and a war zone, and suggesting knives are as bad as guns.
"Now the truth is, if you just step back from the political rhetoric and think about it rationally as a decent human being for a second, it's very very very very very difficult for one man with a knife to kill 58 people in one go.
"That just, it's just obvious.
"Yes, London has a huge problem with knife crime, but it doesn't compare to what's going on with guns in the United States of America."
In a speech at the National Rifle Convention (NRA), Donald Trump said there was "blood all over the floors" of an unnamed hospital in London.
"I recently read a story that in London, which has unbelievably tough gun laws, a once very prestigious hospital right in the middle is like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds," he said.
The President then mimicked a stabbing motion as he echoed the words "knives, knives, knives."