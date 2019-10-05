Maajid Nawaz Is Delighted To Have Found A "Silver Lining" To Brexit

Fans of Maajid Nawaz will know he's not the biggest supporter of Brexit but the LBC presenter has now found a "silver lining" to it.

He said: "One silver lining to all this Brexit malarkey is that we learnt a new word.

"I always try and focus on silver linings and you may worry about armageddon and us falling off a cliff's edge and being totally unprepared for a chaotic no-deal Brexit but at least we know the meaning of the word prorogue, which we didn't know before.

Had anyone considered that there's a synonym to the word suspend in the terms of constitutional politics?"

Maajid Nawaz Is Delighted To Have Found A "Silver Lining" To Brexit. Picture: LBC

He added: "And that's what Brexit taught me."

He concluded: "When you're facing depressing news, at leas you have to grasp at anything that's positive to try and keep a cheery face with it all."