Maajid Nawaz explains why nobody can be certain about the future of coronavirus

Maajid Nawaz has explained why nobody can be certain about the future of coronavirus and called on people to stop "bashing each other over the head" over what they perceive as the truth.

The LBC presenter said people were "tired of people using genuine and serious topics as a bat or a political football to start bashing each other over the head with".

He told listeners: "Really what we're interest in, I think, is getting through this together and actually looking back and saying 'wow, we did it'."

Maajid added: "We will be stronger when we get through this - individually I know I am stronger - but also collectively as a society we will grow and we will become stronger through this experience.

"I think there is light at the end of this dark tunnel."

Maajid told listeners how he had lost loved ones to the virus but thinks there is reason to be hopeful - through understanding the future of the virus' behaviour.

Maajid Nawaz explains why nobody can be certain about the future of coronavirus. Picture: LBC/PA Images

Maajid highlighted how "the jury is out" on everybody who claims that they have the answers to the nature of the pandemic.

"Let's stop acting as if we know all the answers - even if you are an epidemiologist - because actually the jury is out quite fairly and squarely," he said.

"Nobody know why Sweden is looking like it's looking like, and nobody fully understands why the death rates and deaths toll is falling while the infection rate is going up."