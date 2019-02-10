Maajid Nawaz On The State Of Labour's Anti-Semitism Row And The Return Of Nazi Slurs

Maajid Nawaz explains how Nazi slurs are "coming back in the disguise of criticising Israel" when actually it's all an "obsession with Jews".

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid described how it was "hard to ignore" that procedures within the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn are "institutionally leading to a result that makes Jewish people feel incredible uncomfortable and discriminated against".

"And now you've got Jeremy Corbyn making alliances across the Atlantic with people like the young Democrats who both support the boycott of Israel," he said.

"Criticising the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic but calling for the delegitimisation and singling out and disproportionately being obsessed with the world's only Jewish nation-state can be anti-Semitic.

"One has to wonder why you have a problem with the world's only Jewish nation-state."

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

His comments come as a branch of the Labour Party is being investigated after deputy leader Tom Watson accused it of "bullying" their local MP.

Labour MP Luciana Berger faced calls of deselection for criticising Jeremy Corbyn's handling of anti-Semitism in the party.

Two motions of no confidence in Ms Berger from Labour Party members in her constituency were withdrawn as the party's deputy leader Tom Watson said members who bully her "bring disgrace to the party I love".