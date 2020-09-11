Maajid Nawaz urges Remainers to support Brexit after UK-Japan deal confirmed

By Fiona Jones

Maajid Nawaz urges fellow Remainers to support Brexit and "help develop a vision for our place in the world" after the UK struck its first trade deal with Japan.

The Government has secured a free trade agreement with Japan, the UK's first major post-Brexit deal, with ministers estimating the agreement will boost trade with the country by £15.2 billion.

Talking of the new deal, Maajid Nawaz said, "My fellow Remainers, we've lost the debate, Brexit is going to happen.

"The definition of insanity is to repeat the same things over and over again and expect a different result. How many times have we tried to scupper this Brexit situation?"

Maajid acknowledged he as a Remainer has lost the battle, but what he aims to do is "bring the nation together and unify behind a post-Brexit vision that is liberal."

He urged we support each other, support the Brexit process and the deals the country makes, and even more importantly "preserve the integrity of the United Kingdom."

The next move, he said, is for the UK to focus on the Five Eyes and CANZUK alliances: "We have to develop a vision for our place in the world after having lost the Brexit debate. Our place used to be in the European Union...but we now have to carve out a new space."

He suggested once the UK had done this, the Government should go to the US to become a trading partner; post-Brexit the UK will have to pick a side in the trade war between America and China.