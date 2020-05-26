Maajid Nawaz explains exactly why you should follow the lockdown rules

By EJ Ward

This is Maajid's powerful monologue on why you should stick to the lockdown rules, even if you think "you think that the man responsible for making them broke them."

Maajid Nawaz asked LBC listeners if they were confident they understood the coronavirus lockdown rules going forward.

"Especially as they're changing so fast because of easing lockdown, and especially because of what you heard yesterday from Mr Cummings."

Maajid said he wasn't the kind of person who "likes grassing people up" because they are out sunbathing, however, he said it was important the people making the rules actually stick to them themselves.

"We need a bit of confidence in what the rules are and a sense that people take those rules seriously."

Maajid urged the public to stick to the lockdown rules, even if the people who wrote them haven't. Picture: PA/LBC

The LBC presenter said the bigger issue for him was that Boris Johnson would have to "keep a straight face" and ask the public to do certain things.

Maajid said the public "must obey the rules, we need to for our own sakes."

He said no matter "how angry we are at Mr Cummings' hypocrisy, that doesn't mean you put your own grandparents at risk."

"You love your grandparents, don't put them at risk just because you want to spite Dominic Cummings."

The presenter finished by saying "as tempting as it may be to throw your hands up in the air and say 'forget it' we still have to act responsibly, and that may not be a popular thing to say to you folks."

Maajid urged people to please not break the rules "just because you think that the man responsible for making them broke them."

