Maajid Nawaz's Personal Reply To Those Who Sent Him Racist Tweets

After commenting on John Cleese's controversial claim that London is no longer an English city, Maajid Nawaz received a number of racist tweets.

On Wednesday Maajid asked a caller "am I less British than you?" after he rowed with him over John Cleese's controversial claim that London is no longer an English city.

One tweet sent to the LBC presenter, after the exchange was posted on Twitter, said: "It's an absolute embarrassment that whites allow themselves to be lectured by invaders in their own country."

In response Maajid said are the sort of reactions John Cleese's tweet has encouraged.

Another tweet said: "Your goal is to turn England into Pakistan," the message said aimed directly at Maajid.

Maajid addressed some of the vile tweets he was sent on Wednesday. Picture: LBC

"A real Englishman would never be so rude as to correct a person in that way, now off you toddle back to your corner shop."

Maajid said he tried to reply with humour, otherwise you "get depressed when people are speaking to you in these racist tones."

Commenting on the fact Maajid said he was English, one social media user said: "A pig born in the stable doesn't think it's a horse."

Maajid said: "John Cleese may have been talking about why he thinks integration in this country has failed.

"And things like the protest outside the Birmingham schools is a case in point."

Maajid went on to say he is a "known critic of multiculturalism," that he believes in "multi-ethnic societies that are omnicultural."

Celebrating "what we have in common" rather than "how we differ," Maajid said, adding he believes the "90s policies of multiculturalism" have "failed us on multiple levels."

Watch the whole passionate monologue at the top of the page.