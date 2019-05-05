Maajid's Powerful Monologue On Finding Humanity In Those We Disagree With

While talking about crime on the rail network Maajid Nawaz delivers a powerful monologue on how we should always try to find the positive in those we disagree with.

The rate of reported hate crimes on the Transport for London network has doubled in the last four years, LBC presenter Maajid Nawaz recounted the tale of his own assault at the hands of an unknown assailant.

Maajid suspects the answer is that hate crime is increasing, citing the racist attack which left a scar on his forehead as a prime example.

Officers investigating the attack managed to trace the route of the suspect to Oxford Circus tube, hopeful that he would be easy to identify via contactless payment used to get on the tube network they checked CCTV.

Maajid Nawaz in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Picture: Maajid Nawaz

Police officers were forced to close the investigation into the assault as the suspect jumped over the barriers and did not pay, meaning there was no way he could be traced.

Maajid has been left with a scar on his forehead as a result of the incident.

Speaking as someone who has felt this directly, and personally, Maajid says it's "quite clear, it's a no brainer, division, hatred, racism" and other forms of bigotry are on the up.

Official figures show that racially and religiously aggravated offences on the capital's rail network have doubled in the last four years.

Listen to Maajid's powerful monologue on how we should always try to find the positives in those we disagree with.