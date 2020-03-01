"Marshall Law will stop coronavirus in the UK" claims Maajid Nawaz caller

1 March 2020, 08:47

Discussing whether the UK would benefit from Chinese style quarantine, Maajid spoke to a caller who believed allowing the army to take over would be the solution to the spread of coronavirus.

Alex from Pimlico believed the best thing the could happen when the government meet on Monday would be if power was passed over the the armed forces for not just a fortnight, but a month.

The caller shared with Maajid his belief that the plan is already on the table, they just need approval from father to be Boris Johnson.

"They have it all sorted out, they just need cobra and the PM to sort it out" he claimed. Maajid pressed Alex on how he knew this to be true, but Alex insisted it is inevitable.

He stated "you will see Marshall law, it will happen", expressing his hardline thoughts to Maajid, who couldn't understand where the need for such action could come from.

"the virus spreads quickly, but deaths don't happen quickly do they?"

"look at what happened in China and it spread around the world because it hadn't been taken seriously"

The caller claimed army intervention is the best solution to coronavirus
The caller claimed army intervention is the best solution to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Maajid made the case that such action wouldn't be necessary simply because a lot of people aren't dying from the disease. "The virus spreads quickly, but deaths don't happen quickly do they?"

Alex didn't think the mortality rate comes into question when thinking about the spread of an infection and was of the view that if the government didn't want a case like in China or Italy, the best solution is to prevent this at all costs.

"Look at what happened in China and it spread around the world because it hadn't been taken seriously" he said. The caller stressed to Maajid that if the UK wanted to show it was serious about coronavirus, army intervention for a month is the best way to contain the virus.

